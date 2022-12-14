Montreal’s Official Opposition is calling for $35.5 million in tax cuts.
The Plante-Ollivier administration's $6.7 billion budget tabled week, “with its 4.1% tax increase – the largest in ten years – is hitting Montrealers’ pocketbooks harder than ever in these tough economic times” says an Ensemble Montréal statement.
While every government is anticipating a recession, the municipal government “has chosen to wring what little is left from its taxpayers” it reads, adding EM will present four amendments to the 2023 budget to make it more socially acceptable.
“While Montrealers are saving every cent they can to pay for groceries, the administration is being greedy by dipping into their pockets for more than $118 million” said Opposition Leader Aref Salem. “Since Projet Montréal came to power, spending has increased by 30%. In the current situation, they could have restrained themselves, but it seems their intention is to just spend more and more.”
To give Montrealers a breather, Ensemble Montréal is proposing to limit tax increases under city council’s jurisdiction to 2.9% for residential and 1.9% for non-residential accounts, putting $35.5 million back into Montrealers’ wallets. The party also expected the administration would keep
its promise to implement a deferral program for people on fixed incomes, who will have difficulty dealing with increased taxes.
“We can call on owners not to pass on increases to tenants, but it’s unrealistic to think that landlords will all willingly pick up the entire cost. With inflation and rising interest rates, everyone is having a hard time making ends meet. If we want to keep housing affordable in Montreal, the administration must tighten its belt and limit its spending to limit tax increases,” said Saint Laurent Borough Mayor Alan DeSousa.
While Projet Montréal prides itself on having succeeded in raising the nonresidential
tax modestly to an average of 2.9%, says the opposition, the reality on the ground will be quite different for merchants. “When all non-residential property tax charges are taken into account, these owners will face an average increase of $34.66 per $1,000 of assessment, which is above the average Canadian business rate of $24.23. Increases in general property taxes under the central city’s control will be particularly staggering in 14 boroughs, including Lachine (+14.9%), Saint-Laurent (+11%), and Anjou and LaSalle (+8%).”
Outremont Mayor Laurent Desbois says as bills skyrocket and businesses try to cope with an average pandemic induced debt load of $108,000, the administration is offering no action plan to help them weather the storm of a recession. “Projet Montréal has shown a flagrant lack of interest in economic development. Amid COVID-19, the highest inflation in 40 years, and cries for reform of outdated aid programs, the Plante-Ollivier administration is clubbing them again instead of offering a helping hand.” Ensemble Montreal is also calling for more spending – an additional $1 million – to increase salaries for SPVM officer recruits, and an additional $3 million to the Diversity and Social Inclusion budget to increase assistance to support organizations.
An amendment will also be proposed to dedicate the necessary funds to the Office of the Auditor General to conduct an audit of the pre-election report on public finances. If the Plante-Ollivier administration does not accept these amendments, Ensemble Montréal councillors say they will feel obliged to vote against adopting the budget.
