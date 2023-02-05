City of Montreal executive committee president Dominique Ollivier says the Plante administration will be reviewing municipal funding, including the sharing of expenses between the city and the demerged island municipalities for such services as public transit, the fire department and police.Ollivier has said the current model for expense sharing is no longer viable, and that is why the funding issue as a whole is being looked at.
Ollivier's statement comes just after the Mayors of Montreal island demerged cities came out of a day-long strategic retreat in Pointe Claire and mandated the Association of Suburban Municipalities to pursue "final approach" financial negotiations and normalize relations with Montreal and the Quebec government. The negotiations concern the issue of the sharing of expenses and the portion each municipality pays to the agglomeration each year. That portion shot up significantly this year.
"This [strategic retreat] was necessary to reflect on our cities’ joint efforts to normalize relations with the City of Montreal, which we have been putting forward for over 10 years," said Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella, who is also president of the ASM. "As our efforts to obtain a fair financial framework for all citizens and taxpayers in the agglomeration remains to this day the main source of tension in the relationship with the City of Montreal, the exercise that was undertaken has made it possible to define the new orientations of the ASM for the coming years."
The Mayors hope their "comprehensive strategy" will end the current stalemate and "effect real change.Masella added that Ollivier, Chair of the Montreal Executive Committee, said the existing "quotes-part" system has "reached its limit. "We are of the same opinion and believe that the time has now come for the demerged municipalities, the City of Montreal, and the Government of Quebec to sit together and come up with a fair and equitable solution for the benefit of all citizens of the agglomeration of Montreal."
The Mayors of demerged municipalities consider the "quotes-part" system to be undemocratic in terms of how it's calculated and that it "does not ensure the fair distribution of the agglomeration's expenses.
"Not only does the increasingly broad interpretation of which expenditures are the responsibility of the agglomeration result in an increasing transfer of expenditures from the City of Montreal to the agglomeration's budget, but related cities are also being systematically excluded from the budget planning process," says the ASM's statement.
The organization slammed the resulting decisions, which it says are made "unilaterally and have an increasing impact on the municipalities’ budgets, and consequently on the budget of all citizens." The ASM's members are demanding to be involved in those decisions.
"In any democratic society, taxpayers have the right to be fairly and equitably represented before the official bodies that determine taxes," Masella said. "By insisting on keeping demerged municipalities out of the decision- making process of the quota calculation, the administration of the City of Montreal and the Government of Quebec are failing to fulfill their democratic responsibilities. The status quo is no longer acceptable."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.