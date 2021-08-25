A Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation report says that Canadian housing starts, the number of new residential projects that launch, were lower in July of this year than in June.
The number for all of Canada was 286,620 units, down from 293,085 units in June.
Bob Dugan, CMHC's chief economist, said the trend measure is a "six-month moving average of the monthly seasonally adjusted annual rates (SAAR) of housing starts.
"The six-month trend in housing starts declined from June to July, reflecting the recent moderation in total starts from the highs recorded earlier this year," he added. "In July, higher single-detached SAAR starts failed to offset a decrease in multi-family SAAR starts in Canada's urban areas, leading to a decline in overall SAAR starts for the month. However, the level of activity remains elevated by historical standards, both on a trend and monthly SAAR basis.
"Among the markets of Vancouver, Toronto and Montreal, only Toronto registered growth in total SAAR starts in July, driven once again by strong growth in the multi-family segment."
The CMHC's statement says it "uses the trend measure as a complement to the monthly SAAR of housing starts to account for considerable swings in monthly estimates and obtain a more complete picture of Canada's housing market.
"In some situations, analyzing only SAAR data can be misleading, as the multi-unit segment largely drives the market and can vary significantly from one month to the next."
The CMHC also reported that the standalone monthly SAAR of housing starts for all areas in Canada "was 272,176 units in July, a decrease of 3.2% from 281,200 units in June. The SAAR of urban starts decreased by 0.65% in July to 249,001 units. Multiple urban starts decreased by 3.1% to 184,759 units in July while single-detached urban starts increased by 7.1% to 64,242 units."
For Montreal specifically, housing starts for all types of residences fell from 39,024 units in June to 30,630 in July, a 22 percent decrease. This is notwithstanding the numerous construction projects that are underway throughout the island.
More specifically, for single-detached homes, housing starts declined from 2,751 to 2,737 units, a one percent decrease. For all other types, starts declined from 36,273 to 27,893 from June to July, a 23 percent decrease.
For Quebec as a whole, housing starts increased from 57,800 to 60,254, a four percent increase.
As well, from July 2020 to July 2021, housing starts in Montreal went down from 3,035 to 2,610, a 14 percent decrease. For Quebec as a whole, housing starts increased from 4,771 to 5,111, a seven percent increase.
