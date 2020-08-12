A Montreal family man who was publicly accused of sexual harassment by an “anonymous” poster on a social media outlet launched a lawsuit for defamation against the woman he believes to be the author behind the post.
Over the past three months, a massive wave of anonymous accusations of sexual assault in Quebec has emerged on social media outlets. The sub-outlets (pages) created by administrators to give a voice to victims of sexual crimes has given life to an avalanche of anonymous accusations targeting — but not limited to — politicians, famous Canadian musicians, restaurant owners, lawyers and teachers.
It is suspected that many of the accusations, due to the new anonymous component, is a tool being used by business and workplace competitors to “move around the chess pieces”.
In Quebec, public accusations need to be justified by a public interest. Anonymous accusations, especially those proven to be false, where the accused suffers irreparable damage opens up the accuser to important legal repercussions.
The man and the woman involved in this case will remain anonymous for the purpose of concealing their identity due to the nature of this report.
During the 2017 “#MeToo” wave, one of the man’s colleagues received an e-mail from the woman who alleged that an inappropriate relationship had occurred between her and the man presently accused online. The woman also stated in that same e-mail that the relationship was consensual and that her reason for reporting it, was because it had occurred in the workplace environment.
The accusation made online, resembles the description of the relationship that the man had at work with his colleague, with the exception of the (new) claim that it was sexual harassment on his part rather than a consensual relationship between two willing adults.
The sub-outlet page used to post the accusations is associated with rapists, pedophiles and sexual delinquents and has over 4000 “followers” exposing the man to countless angry viewers.
The irreparable prejudice that the man faces as a result of the post led him to request an immediate removal of the post in order to protect his fundamental rights.
The page administrators, once identified, will be added to the list of accused persons for defamation.
The man may be entitled to a claim for compensation from all of the said post participants in light of the damage caused to him by the defamatory social media post.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.