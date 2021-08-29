Montreal man awaits news of sister in Afghanistan

Canada has ended its evacuation procedures in Kabul — leaving behind many Canadian nationals and Afghans who helped the military. This includes a Montreal man named Sayed Eiraj, who fears that his sister is in danger.
“I am in a nightmare, can’t sleep, can’t eat,” Sayed Eiraj said.
According to Eiraj, his sister is known to the Taliban. After NATO launched a female military school in Afghanistan, she was the first commander and trainer for girls. She had also spent the last decade leading a military recruitment program for Afghan women working with NATO forces, the Canadian military, and the American military.
Eiraj’s sister has a resume that has made her a target, and he worries that the Taliban will find her before she gets out of Afghanistan.
“I haven’t received any kind of email that shows their assistance to rescue my sister," said Eiraj. "I submitted visas and passports and medals.”
When the news first broke out of the Taliban taking control of Afghanistan, Eiraj began making calls to MPs and filing the paperwork needed to bring his sister back. He questions why Canada hasn't done more to help his sister escape.
