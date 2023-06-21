The city of Montreal is announcing major changes in how it handles racism and systemic discrimination complaints.
Montreal executive committee chair Dominique Ollivier and director-general Serge Lamontagne have committed to implementing all recommendations of the external advisory committee aimed at improving the handling of complaints and reports on racism, discrimination and harassment.
Committee members Maryse Alcindor and Mohamed Cherif recommended a one-stop counter to centralize filing of complaints and offer support throughout the process; management of investigations by the Montreal Public Service Commission (CFPM); revision of the city’s Respect for Person Policy based on a zero-tolerance approach, accountability and an obligation to act.
The committee lamented the general loss of confidence in the processes, said Alcindor. “This loss of confidence seems to be fueled by various factors, in particular the apprehension of bias in favor of the persons implicated and against the complainants, or even the fragmentation and opacity of the processes.”
Ollivier insists a new day is coming. “We were already on the move, but disturbing revelations that made the news prompted us to step up the pace in recent months to put in place the best tools and right mechanisms to support employees who are victims of racism in their quest for justice.” Those revelations included reports in Le Devoir, prompted and highlighted by the Red Coalition (RC) anti-racism advocacy group and the Black Class Action Secretariat (BCAS) about employees harassed and ignored for years, including cases of a department manager having his personal vehicle tampered with.
In March, the RC and BCAS demanded an independent, non-partisan body receive and investigate all complaints. “The CFPM is controlled by city council,” said RC executive-director Joel DeBellefeuille. “You don’t rebuild trust by switching who receives complaints when they can only make recommendations,” adding it has no authority to sanction, and no one has to agree or comply. “A watchdog with no teeth? The city of Montreal has a trust problem amongst its Black and racialized employees that discrimination complaints will be handled competently,” said RC director of racial profiling and public safety Alain Babineau. “You can put lipstick on a pig but it’s still a pig!”
The new one-stop service will ensure support for complainants, accessible to all staff by email or telephone as of this fall, and Montreal’s Human Resources department will continue to raise awareness, train and equip HR workers and managers. “Managers have an obligation to act and provide employees with a healthy and safe work environment, and the new mechanisms will allow us to ensure their accountability and better sanction aggressors,” said Lamontagne. He pledged vigilance “and to adapt our processes and ways of doing things, just as the phenomena of discrimination and racism evolve. The message is clear: In Montreal it’s zero tolerance.”
For months the RC and the BCAS demanded an immediate official apology from the administration and both political parties to past and present Black employees, for the racism and discrimination they experienced. “To date no apology has been issued by anyone, despite requesting for one, on two separate occasions in emails sent to Mayor Valerie Plante,” says Joel DeBellefeuille. “We’ve heard crickets from everyone. It’s a disgrace.”
