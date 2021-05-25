Montreal, Laval to remain red zones until June 7

The Quebec government has delayed the transition of Montreal and Laval from red to orange zones from May 31 to June 7, Premier François Legault announced Tuesday afternoon.
"For Montreal and Laval, we prefer to be careful," Legault told a press conference.
This means indoor dining, with restrictions, will not come into effect until that day. However, on May 28, the 9:30 p.m. curfew will still be lifted in all of Quebec, outdoor restaurant terrasses can open and up to eight people can meet in a private yard.
On Tuesday, it was reported that there were only 346 cases across the province, a new low for this year, and only 114 new cases in Montreal. Most of the rest of the province will become orange on May 31.
"Vaccinations are going well, but we must continue this way," Legault added.
