Montreal, Laval become orange zones June 7, Legault confirms

Premier François Legault confirmed Tuesday that Montreal and Laval will follow eight other Quebec regions in becoming orange COVID-19 zones as of Monday June 7.
This means students in Secondary III, IV and V can attend school full time and restaurants can open for indoor dining, albeit with restrictions.
On the day of the announcement, Quebec reported an exceptionally low 208 new COVID cases for the entire province.
In light of this, his mood also boosted by the Canadiens' 3-1 playoff win against the Leafs Monday night, Legault said he was proud of Quebecers' resilience and pride.
"The numbers are very encouraging,' he said. "This allows us to go to the next steps of our reopening plan... As of June 7, there will no longer be any red zones in Quebec."
The Premier did warn that it is difficult to predict what will happen after the province further reopens, pointing out Montreal is a dense city.
"We can expect an increase in cases, but Public Health is still comfortable with our plan."
Legault also advised prudence in all zones.
The Premier also announced that on Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé will lay out the process in which Quebecers can make an appointment for a second vaccine dose ahead of their originally scheduled date.
He especially encouraged those aged 18-40 who are hesitant to get their first dose to make their appointments as soon as possible, as many second dose appointments are expected.
"We must get collective immunity. We need young people to be vaccinated to reach our goal."
Asked by reporters his thoughts about the Canada-U.S. land border opening, Legault said there is no consensus amongst premiers.
"We wish for people to receive their two doses before opening up — I told this to Mr. Trudeau. So, for me, not before the end of the summer."
