Montreal launches anti-violence support line for families

Families who are concerned about a loved one’s involvement in violence will soon have a safe place to turn for support. The city of Montreal is launching a new confidential telephone service to offer support regarding their concerns related to armed violence.
The city is granting $800,000 to the Center for the Prevention of Radicalization Leading to Violence (CPRMV) for the next two years to begin operation this spring. The service will offer personalized support through trained and qualified workers who will be available seven days a week to meet the specific needs of citizens and refer them to the appropriate help. If necessary, this service can also offer collective support, in particular by setting up support groups.
The project is part of the commitments the city made at the Montreal Forum for the fight against armed violence and is a complementary resource to efforts of community prevention organizations and the SPVM. The CPRMV has internationally recognized prevention expertise deployed in the field with a unique community approach. “To respond to the increase in gun violence in Montreal, we need to work together and the Center will do its part” said executive director Roselyne Mavungu. “We are equipped to support people who are affected by the complex issues of armed violence. The establishment of a telephone line will make it possible to better understand their realities and direct them to the appropriate support resources.”
Montreal’s Official Opposition lauded the move, which it says it first proposed a year ago. "Ensemble Montréal welcomes the establishment of a support line for families affected by gun violence in Montreal, as our party called for,” said opposition public security spokesman Abdelhaq Sari.
“We hope that the many other measures we have proposed in this direction, such as a web patrol to monitor social networks, will finally see the light of day. Gun violence remains a concern and priority issue in Montreal.”
René-André Brisebois of the Institut universitaire jeunes en difficulté at CIUSSS Centre-Sud-de-l'Île-de-Montréal, called it a very good initiative “aimed at reaching those who are not talked about enough during incidents of violence, namely the parents of these young people. They need help and listening,” he says, “and a line like this can provide them with crucial support at a particularly difficult time in their lives."
To ensure that the new help line is known by everyone, the CPRLV will deploy an innovative promotional campaign to publicize the service as well as existing resources to reach Montreal parents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.