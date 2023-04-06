A third of Hydro-Quebec’s power disruptions should be back up and running within the next 24 hours, says Pierre Fitzgibbon, the minister responsible for the Montreal area.
It’s been 25 years since the Ice Storm of 1998, and the morning after the night before more than 1 million Hydro customers remain without power, and that still may extend into the weekend for some.
The storm began on the cusp of the first night of Passover meaning some Jewish families either celebrated in the dark, or had to cancel plans with family.
Hydro-Quebec crews are on the ground, and have been since late yesterday afternoon and into the night. But continuing weather conditions are stymieing efforts to get repairs done more quickly. There are currently over 2,200 outages, with the possibility of more to come, possibly leaving many without power for Easter weekend.
They are, of course, prioritizing hospitals and other higher priority areas.
Most schools, including CEGEPs are closed today.
“Montreal is devastated,” Fitzgibbon said in a news conference held this morning. “But we think it will be under control very quickly.”
In Montreal, city spokesperson Philippe Sabourin estimates that around 300 trees were downed by the weight of the ice. He suggested that residents do what they can to make cleanup easier for crews by dragging what fallen branches they could to the curb.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.