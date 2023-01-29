Montreal’s annual Mini-Comiccon returned to Palais des congrès on January 28th and 29th with free admission for all attendees. The event was primarily focused on providing a “shopping experience aimed at fans that are looking for all collectors of games, T-Shirts, comics, toys, statues, DVDs/Blu-rays, replicas and more.” Targeted for all ages, the Mini-Comiccon hosted hundreds of attendees, with the entry line going throughout the convention center as the event space quickly hit max attendance. Various local Montreal businesses partook in the event along with vendors from outside of Quebec and independent sellers including MartelArt 3D, Key Issues comics, and jeux 3 Dragons. While no special guests were in attendance, cosplayers and influencers drew attention, creating a fun atmosphere for all who attended.
Montreal hosts annual Mini-Comiccon at Palais des congrès
- By Sam Maislin The Suburban
-
- Updated
- 0
Trending Now
Online Poll
Newsletters
Sign up for The Suburban e-Mail lists.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.