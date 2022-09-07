Montreal home sales see a dramatic drop

The Montreal housing marking has seen a dramatic shift according to The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers. Since August, house sales have dropped 20 per cent, with active housing listings rising by 37 per cent. In the month of August, sales capped at 2,681 with 13,715 active listings in effect.
The director of market analysis at the association Charles Brant has stated that dramatic changes in the housing market are accruing due to August being usually seen as a quieter month for sales in previous years.
Brant cites rising mortgage and interest rates as the reason for this shift in the housing market. This is happening more steadily compared to other regions in the county.
The association has also provided information on the rising median price for single-family homes and condos, with homes rising by five per cent to $525,000 compared to condos which rose three per cent to a median price of $385,000. It should be noted that these prices are lower in August compared to July.
