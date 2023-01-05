Home sales in Montreal dropped 39 percent this past December, compared to the same month in 2021, according to Centris Residential Sales Statistics released by the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers (QPAREB).
Numerically, there were 2,232 unit sales last month, a 1,414 sales drop from December 2021. This represents the lowest amount of sales since 2014.
Charles Brant, Director of the QPAREB’s Market Analysis Department, stated that while “December is the month of the year when there are generally fewer listings and fewer purchases," and that "it is not surprising to see slower activity in the Montreal market...this low level of inventory has nevertheless prevented prices from falling more sharply.
“Although December is generally not the month that best reflects actual market dynamics, there is a certain wait-and-see attitude. On the one hand, buyers are hoping that market conditions will improve in their favour. Sellers, on the other hand, are hoping for a stabilization of the market. Active listings continue to rise significantly due to a build-up effect, which could help to vindicate buyers in the coming months."
