Montreal home sales decreased by 11 percent since June 2021, according to the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers' Montreal Census Metropolitan Area statistics for June 2022.
The statistics are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database.
“Sales continue to slow down significantly in the Montreal area," said Charles Brant, director of QPAREB’s Market Analysis Department. "In this context, new listings, which have been above the historical average since the month of May, are starting to have an impact on the inventory of properties for sale. The sharp increase in active listings translates into a slight increase in the time it takes to clear inventory, a first since 2015 across all periods and in all the areas of the region.
“While market conditions remain very tight in favour of sellers, the next few months will finally usher in a downward trend in overbidding and a winding down of the continuing rise in prices compared to 2021. Overall, prices have been stabilizing since last May, indicating that the Montreal market has reached its peak, especially in a context where it is becoming increasingly difficult for households to qualify for a mortgage loan."
The findings of the latest report:
• "Residential transactions totalled 4,078 in June in the Census Metropolitan Area, an 11 per cent decrease compared to June 2021. These results, which are below the monthly sales average (4,333) since 2017, mark a continuation of a slowing trend seen in 2022."
• "Transactional levels by major area were heterogeneous in June, but the majority followed the CMA’s overall trend. Sales in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges area remained stable, with a total of 204 residential transactions. The South Shore and Laval saw their sales decrease slightly during the period, with declines of four percent in both areas (944 and 423 sales, respectively). The North Shore experienced a more significant slowdown, with 920 sales, a seven per cent decrease compared to June 2021. Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, which has so far experienced a smaller slowdown than the other sectors (-11 per cent from January to June), experienced a larger decrease in June, with 107 sales, a 13 per cent decrease. However, the Island of Montreal registered the largest decline in the CMA, with a 20 per cent decrease compared to June 2021, for a total of 1,480 sales."
• "Single-family homes and condominiums registered similar levels of slowdown in June, with -9 per cent and -10 per cent compared to June 2021, respectively (sales were 2,086 and 1,576). The rapid decline in plex sales continued during the month, with a total of 412 sales, 25 per cent lower than 2021 (546)."
• "The increase in active listings in back-to-back months continued in June in the CMA, with the sixth consecutive month of increases in properties available for sale. Listings reached a total of 12,370, a 15 per cent gain from June 2021."
• "The moderation in median prices continued in June in the CMA. The median price for single-family homes reached $570,000, a 12 per cent increase from June 2021, but a $6,000 decrease from May 2022. Condominium price growth was also at 12 per cent for the month, with a median of $410,000, which represents a month-to-month stabilization from last May. The median price in the plex market climbed in June to $770,000. This price represents a nine per cent gain from June 2021."
