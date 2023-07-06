Montreal home sales down 10 percent

Home sales in the Montreal area were down 10 percent this past June from June 2022, says the latest report from the Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers.
The latest numbers, based on the Centris provincial database, says "residential sales in the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area reached 3,627 in June 2023.
"This represents a decline of 10 per cent or 418 transactions compared to the same period last year. We have to go back to 2015 to see a similar level of sales for a month of June."
Charles Brant, the QPAREB's Market Analysis Director, said that this past spring "started with a note of optimism for both buyers and sellers since the Bank of Canada had decided to stop raising its key interest rate after nine consecutive rate hikes. Combined with the effect of buyers returning to the market, May saw a significant upturn in transactional activity.
“While it is true that June usually experiences less sustained transactional activity, a further rise in interest rates and the decline in new listings are sending a negative signal to market participants who could consider postponing their purchase or sale project."
Brant added that this is "particularly the case in the Montreal CMA where median prices are the highest in the province.
"More than 50 per cent of single-family properties on the market are actually listed for more than $700,000. It is certain that at such prices, most of these single-family properties are essentially intended for experienced buyers who, at a minimum, are able to make a large down payment. However, this pool of affluent buyers is all the more reduced as foreign buyers have been squeezed out of the market.”
Other facts from the report:
• Listings increased 32 percent.
• Vaudreuil-Dorion experienced the largest drop in sales, from June 2022 to June 2023, at 28 percent.
• "With 336 transactions, Laval follows with a decline of 20 per cent."
• "The sectors of the Island of Montreal (1,327 sales), the North Shore (840 sales), Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (98 sales) and the South Shore (880 sales) experienced slightly less marked respective decreases of 10 per cent, eight per cent, seven per cent and six per cent."
• "The slowdown in sales is being felt in all property categories, with variations ranging between -8 per cent and -16 per cent. It is the small income property category, with 338 sales, which stands out with a 16 per cent drop in sales. The decline amounts to 11 per cent for condominiums for a total of 1,389 completed transactions. Finally, sales of single-family homes dropped to 1,899, a decrease of eight per cent compared to the same period last year."
