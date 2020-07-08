Montreal Holocaust Museum reopens permanent exhibition

The Montreal Holocaust Museum reopened its permanent exhibition Monday, after months of it being closed due to the COVID-19 virus.
The decision comes after "announcements from public health officials and the Ministère de la Culture et des Communications regarding the reopening of museum institutions," say MHM officials.
There will be new rules regarding access to the museum.
“We are eager to open the museum while ensuring the health and safety of our visitors and staff,” stated Daniel Amar, the MHM's Executive Director. “We have made it a priority to go above and beyond the required health measures.”
Thus, "visitors can expect to wear masks and will be asked to book their tickets in advance online. The list of new safety measures is available on the museum website, museeholocauste.ca."
Also, "although in-person survivor testimonies are cancelled until further notice, visitors can hear numerous recorded testimonies on the museum’s app. To discover multimedia content while visiting the permanent exhibit, the public is invited to download the free app and bring their smartphones or tablets to the museum. Interactive maps and timelines will be available via QR codes in the exhibit."
MHM officials added that "those unable to visit the museum are encouraged to learn more about the history of the Holocaust by visiting virtual exhibitions online at museeholocauste.ca.
"The latest virtual exhibit, Ports of Exile, Home Harbours demonstrates how Montreal, Marseille and Elbeuf were significant port cities for Jewish people during the Shoah. Holocaust Life Stories allows visitors to meet 14 survivors and learn more about their remarkable stories. Building New Lives explores how survivors rebuilt their lives across Canada after the Holocaust. United Against Genocide: Understand, Question, Prevent examines the stages of genocide in order for visitors to learn more about its prevention. The walking audio-tour Refugee Boulevard guides listeners through the Plateau neighbourhood of Montreal as survivor voices recall their early days in the city."
