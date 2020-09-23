The Montreal Holocaust Museum is presenting a new virtual photography exhibit, Witnesses to History, Keepers of Memory, that honours the life stories of 30 Montreal Holocaust survivors.
The pictures were taken by Montreal photographer Stéphanie Cousineau.
“These Montreal-based witnesses to history are part of a long legacy of survivors who have shared their testimonies with school groups and visitors at the Museum for nearly 40 years,” says the MHM announcement. “Each survivors’ story is told through a triptych including their portrait, a photo in their home, and an image of a precious personal object. Through featured audio clips, visitors can also hear survivors describe the significance of their cherished item. The objects each survivor chose to feature in the exhibit demonstrates the diversity of personal experiences during the Holocaust, as well as a shared need to remember the tragedy of the Shoah and the loved ones whose absence is still felt today.”
Daniel Amar, Executive Director of the Montreal Holocaust Museum, stated that “the heroism of these individuals lies not only in their survival during the Holocaust, but also in their efforts to repair the world and educate the next generation about the dangers of racism and anti-Semitism.
“Survivors founded our Museum in 1979, and they remain at the heart of our institution today to ensure that we remember, learn, and act,” he added.
The exhibition, says the MHM announcement, “was created to express profound gratitude to the 30 survivors for their outstanding contributions to Canadian society and their ongoing commitment to education about the Holocaust and human rights.
“This tribute to survivors also coincides with the current social justice and human rights movement. As Canadians reckon with the legacy of their history and confront systemic racism against Black people, Indigenous Peoples, and people of colour, these Holocaust survivors encourage us all to continue speaking out against hatred, racism, and discrimination. They inspire us to learn from the past to build a better future.”
The exhibit can be seen at witnessestohistory.museeholocauste.ca.
