The first in-person Remembrance Day ceremony in two years was held today in Montreal at Place Du Canada. Montrealer's gathered in large numbers to witness a series of events including a 21-gun salute, two military helicopters fly-bys over the area, and the laying of wreaths.
Premier Legault and Mayor Valérie Plante were in attendance along with other dignitaries. The Premier said, “We have a duty to remember. The brave men and women who went to defend our values of democracy, of freedom.” The event concluded with a march of regiments from the Canadian Armed Forces along with regimental bands
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.