The city of Montreal recorded a record number of complaints concerning potholes in 2022. 1,116 complaints were filed last year with 256 claims resulting in $103,157 in total payments. 2019 held the previous record. That year saw 893 claims with 102 payouts worth $35,194. City spokesperson Hugo Bourgoin stated that the data is not entirely a reflection on current road conditions, saying “Several factors may explain the increase in the number of claims received over the years, such as increasingly easier access thanks to online services or the emergence of cars with low-profile tires, which are more vulnerable to impacts, but also the weather conditions, which vary from one year to the next and which may be more conducive to pothole formation.”
Bourgoin says the city has an $880.6 million plan rolling out over nine years that will focus on paving programs to prevent potholes. He added that in 2022 approximately 96,800 potholes were paved, costing $2.8 million. The year before that crews covered 60,320 potholes. The city is expected to surpass 100,000 in 2023. Bourgoin elaborated on the estimate, saying “We estimate that 110,000 potholes will be sealed this year (budget of $3.5 million). To achieve this, the City of Montreal is plugging potholes manually, but also mechanically, using Python 5000 devices that can plug 300 potholes each in one day.”
Montrealers wanting to report a pothole can call 311 or visit the city’s website at Ville de Montréal (montreal.ca) which allows residents to add photos and schedule follow-ups.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.