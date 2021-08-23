Montreal ends COVID state of emergency after 17 months

The City of Montreal has decided not to renew its COVID-related state of emergency for the first time since March 2020, even as there are increasing concerns in the province as a whole about the virus's Delta variant and the declaration that Quebec is experiencing a fourth wave.
The city's announcement also says it will go into "alert mode" on Aug. 27.
"The high vaccination rate, the imminent entry into force of the vaccination passport and the stability of government orders mean that the administration is now able to plan and carry out its emergency actions without depending on exceptional powers," says Montreal's announcement. "Thus, the various operations carried out under the local state of emergency were transferred to regular processes, allowing the [Montreal] agglomeration to ensure the continuation of its operations."
Montreal's press release adds that the state of emergency "enabled the agglomeration to help support the efforts of the health and social services network, and the Regional Directorate of Public Health in the fight against COVID-19.
"Thus, the agglomeration has contributed to the efforts of its partners and community organizations by lending municipal sites or by offering logistical support for the opening of external day centers, food stops and emergency accommodation centers for support people experiencing homelessness."
The Montreal announcement says that while the state of emergency has been lifted, "vigilance in the face of the evolution of the COVID-19 pandemic remains necessary.
"Montreal reiterates the importance of respecting health instructions to limit the scale of the fourth wave. Montreal, its teams of experts, the regional public health department, and the health and social services network continue to closely monitor the situation and will be ready to make the best decisions if changes occur....Note that the Civil Protection Plan for the agglomeration of Montreal remains in alert mode. This allows the coordination of instructions and communications between public health, the general management of the city center and the Civil Security Center."
