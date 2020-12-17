The Montreal Economic Institute is warning that repeated lockdowns in Quebec, even partial ones, could move the economy from a recession to the effects of a Depression.
"We should put a definitive end to generalized lockdowns, and focus our efforts on protecting vulnerable populations and protecting vulnerable businesses, both from the pandemic itself and from costly and counterproductive policies," says an MEI Economic Note prepared by Peter St. Onge in collaboration with Maria Lily Shaw. "Repeated lockdowns, even if partial, are likely to inflict the effects of an economic depression on SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) rather than those of a simple recession,"
The MEI was reacting to the Dec. 15 announcement by the provincial government that all non-essential stores, and non-essential sections of box stores, have to be closed from Dec. 25 to Jan. 11 because of COVID.
St. Onge, Senior Fellow at the MEI, stated that "during the first COVID-19 lockdown, the unemployment rate in Canada reached 13.7 percent, a level not seen since the Great Depression.
"While the effects of the first lockdown were largely temporary, economic analysis tells us that repeated lockdowns erode the confidence of entrepreneurs and can have permanent consequences," he added. "The second wave of lockdowns is demoralizing for job creators. A Federation of Independent Business survey found that 56 percent of SMEs think they might not survive it. These are not just some abstract numbers. If a large number of commercial establishments disappear, the urban landscape will be erased."
Maria Lily Shaw, Economist at the MEI, said that while "it is difficult to evaluate the direct consequences of the lockdown measures put in place, the economics is clear on this point: Each lockdown will be more destructive than the last for our economy and our small business owners."
Other highlights from their report, titled "Second time’s the harm when it comes to lockdowns."
• "Research on actual natural disasters and on temporary tax changes suggest that the simple act of extending the duration or frequency of a threat can dramatically magnify its impact, potentially ballooning to many times higher in the long run."
• "Dan Kelly, president of the Canadian Federation of Independent Business (CFIB), recently released a survey that found that eight in ten small businesses in Canada are specifically concerned about the second wave of lockdowns. Kelly told of receiving 60,000 calls from worried small business owners, many even considering suicide as their small businesses collapse."
• "An estimated nine in 10 small businesses have experienced catastrophic falls in revenue averaging 70%, and employee numbers have been cut in half, with one in ten businesses laying off their entire staff. Kelly underlined that even for surviving businesses, the vast majority were losing money every day while hoping for a quick reopening, but that a second wave will 'burst that bubble.'"
• "Canadians more broadly are becoming more pessimistic about the economy as lockdowns drag on with little end in sight. After rebounding somewhat, the Bloomberg Nanos Canadian Confidence Index, measuring financial health and economic expectations, has been declining week by week to levels not seen since August. Faced with the prospect of a repeat lockdown, which Quebec indeed imposed days later, Goldy Hyder, president of the Business Council of Canada, predicted it would be “catastrophic.”
• "Even before the pandemic, there were deep concerns about the decline of commercial areas like the Rue St-Denis corridor in Montreal as a result of aggressive and discriminatory tax and regulatory burdens, so ongoing lockdowns risk completely decimating these already struggling businesses. The longer lockdowns continue, the greater the risk of waking up to a Montreal or Quebec City or Toronto that feels like a 'ghost town' for many years, with fewer restaurants, fewer arts, and fewer retail stores."
• "Experts, meanwhile, warn of a coming tidal wave of bankruptcy, both personal and small business, as courts that have slowed down for COVID-19 finally work through the backlog."
• "The way to stop this is simple: Stop locking down small business. There is a substantial economic literature showing that permanent changes have far larger impacts than temporary changes. These decades of research are built on Nobel laureate Milton Friedman’s “permanent-income theory,” and Nobel laureate Franco Modigliani’s life-cycle theory, both elaborated in the 1950s."
• "We can say with confidence, based on the 70-year empirical literature and on well-established economic theory, that repeated lockdowns, even mild ones, are likely to be increasingly destructive each time for the small businesses making tough choices in the face of an increasingly permanent catastrophe."
