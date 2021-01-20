Quebec, as well as all of Canada, needs more freedom of expression as “this new puritanism” of censorship “hurts the economy and makes Quebecers poorer,” says a new report commissioned by the Montreal Economic Institute.
The report is called “Canada Must Do More to Protect and Encourage Freedom of Expression.” The report also tackles access to information at all levels of government.
The issue of censorship is very much in the news these days, particularly with the banning on social media of now-former U.S. President Donald Trump following the Capitol riots on Jan. 6, and the shuttering of the startup Parler site via Google and Apple apps, and its website, which was shut down by its host Amazon.
The MEI statement says a “climate of censorship seems to be taking hold on our university campuses, within our cultural institutions, and even among the general public.
The statement says “this new puritanism hurts the economy and makes Quebecers poorer... we would be richer if we had even more freedom of expression.”
More generally, “In our sample, Canada is among the top 15 percent of countries in terms of freedom of expression. While it is true that we live in a relatively free society, taking this good ranking for granted would be a mistake. Indeed, our calculations show that it would be beneficial for Canada and Canadians to improve our ranking.”
“Around the world, we can see that freedom of expression and the increasing wealth of the population are intimately connected,” stated Miguel Ouellette, Director of Operations and Economist at the MEI. “There is every reason to believe that a climate of censorship reduces the sharing of information and innovation, which are essential to economic growth.”
The MEI says its researchers used an econometric model to “evaluate the cost of Canada’s obstacles to free speech.
“If Canada were as good as Norway in terms of freedom of expression, Canadians would be $2,552 richer every year,” stated Maria Lily Shaw, Economist at the MEI and co-author of the publication. “It’s unfortunate that freedom of expression is less and less valued on our university campuses. These are normally fertile ground for the exchange of ideas, which is a necessary condition for innovation.”
The report recommends.
• “Creating a regulatory and fiscal framework favourable to all media, including emerging media, instead of allocating discretionary subsidies that leave room for discrimination.”
• “Encouraging Canadian public universities to protect freedom of expression in order to truly allow their researchers, professors, and students to express themselves freely without risk of reprisals.”
• “Increasing the information and data available to the population by reducing the need to make requests for access to information, in order to facilitate public debate.”
• “Professors and researchers have the impression that they are constantly walking on eggshells and are harassed by many students.”
• “It is the opposition of ideas and the diversity of tastes that have encouraged companies to innovate and to constantly look for ways to respond to the different needs and preferences expressed in the market. By suppressing the incentive to improve and stand out from the pack, censorship and threats to freedom of expression therefore also have harmful economic consequences.“
