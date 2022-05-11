“It's a very human thing” says Vana Nazarian. The 33-year-old city councillor says “society is evolving, Montreal is evolving and it's governance should evolve as well.”
“Thirty-four women were elected in the last election among 65 elected members” the Côte de Liesse councillor told The Suburban, explaining the importance of a motion she is supporting at next week's city council to improve the work-family balance for elected officials. The motion presented by Montreal North Mayor Christine Black wants council to change its schedule, that is, start earlier in the day at 9 a.m., running through to the evening like a normal workday with question period reserved for 7 p.m. running till 8:30 p.m. and picking up the next morning.
Nazarian, who campaigned in her ninth month of pregnancy and gave birth to her third child two days before election day, knows of what she speaks. “This is a job with long hours and a lot of engagements” she says, and these changes can really give somebody a chance to consider this type of work. “We are always hearing that people are not involved, and they don't care, and we want better representation on council. We want youth, mothers and fathers. But we have to give them a the best chance to consider this type of work.”
“We want the best fighting chance to be able to maybe get home in time to say goodnight to our children by 9 p.m.” she says. “I can tell you this really hits hard, and right now as we go back in person, I think we have to find a good balance, because at the end of the day that is kind of what everybody is seeking. The better we are represented in council, the better council can represent the people.”
The motion tackles something council itself has been talking about since 2011 and made small changes to in 2013 when the hours were shifted to earlier in the day, at 1 p.m. Now she says “we want to see it more normalized,” where council runs on a more traditional workday schedule but not affecting the in-person public question period.
Question period would be shortened until 8:30 and then resume the next day says Nazarian. “We've seen during the pandemic that people are becoming more comfortable with technology, and we are getting a lot of emailed questions.” That means in-person questions are prioritized and emailed questions can easily be addressed the following day. “There have been recommendations, there have been reports and committees” she says. “It's time something has been done because nothing concrete has happened since 2013.”
Nazarian suspects that most of her council colleagues are generally in favor, not only her fellow opposition Ensemble Montreal councillors. “This touches everyone, whether you're caring for an elderly parent or a child, but maybe I'm an easy target… I'm a young mother with three kids.” She says while women have traditionally been primary caregivers, “a lot of family organization has evolved as well, as fathers are more present and active, so everybody is affected, and for single parents it just makes sense.” She agrees that having a woman as mayor Montreal should increase the sensitivity to and awareness of the issue.
