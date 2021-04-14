The Montreal executive committee has recommended that the city council approve at their April 19 meeting the naming of a new park in Côte des Neiges-NDG after Holocaust survivor, activist, author and Nobel Peace Prize winner Elie Wiesel, Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand announced Wednesday.
The park is located east of Décarie and north of Vezina at the new Westbury residential, hotel and commercial development in Snowdon, and is in close proximity to Jewish community institutions.
Rotrand, in a letter to constituents, pointed out that his motion to name a landmark after Wiesel by July 2, 2021, the fifth anniversary of his death, was unanimously adopted in 2019.
"The debate highlighted the exemplary life of Elie Wiesel and recognized the importance of his work in fighting hate and building tolerance and cooperation between peoples," Rotrand wrote. "The debate was a solemn and heartfelt moment at city council. The horror of the Holocaust was recalled, as was Elie Wiesel’s appeal to humanity that it is our duty to speak up when human life and dignity is threatened. Six councillors seconded this motion. They joined me in speaking of Elie Wiesel’s life as a writer, an academic, an advocate for human rights and brotherhood and as a proud Jew."
In October 2019, the Place Name Committee of the Service de l'Urbanisme et de la Mobilité "approved a proposal that the park to be constructed in the Westbury project
"Yet up to today (April 14), there was no further news. But this morning the Executive Committee agreed to recommend to city council at its April 19 meeting that the place name Elie Wiesel finally be attributed to this new park in Snowdon. The additional city council resolution to be considered next week is required to officially attribute Elie Wiesel’s name to this new park."
The councillor pointed out he recently wrote to Mayor Valérie Plante recommending the park be named for Wiesel before July.
"It seems to have worked."
