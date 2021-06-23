Montreal council approved a resolution Thursday condemning the recent anti-Semitic incidents that took place throughout the city, physically and via social media, during the recent Israel-Hamas conflict.
The motion was presented by the opposition Ensemble Montréal and proposed by St. Laurent city councillor Francesco Miele and Official Opposition Leader Lionel Perez, three weeks after a similar resolution passed by the National Assembly and just after that body adopted the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance definition of anti-Semitism, which Montreal council has still not adopted.
CIJA Quebec and Federation CJA welcomed the latest resolution.
“Since the outbreak of the recent conflict between Hamas and Israel, Jews in the streets of Montreal and across the world, have been the targets of an unprecedented rise in anti-Semitic violence, harassment and threats,” stated Eta Yudin, CIJA Vice President, Quebec. “The strong denunciation and commitment to combating anti-Semitism by all levels of government offers a measure of relief and encouragement to the Jewish community as we look ahead to the federal government’s forthcoming emergency summit on anti-Semitism, where our elected officials will develop concrete actions aimed at stemming the rising tide of Jew-hatred in this country.”
Yair Szlak, CEO of Federation CJA, said that Montreal is a city “that prides itself on its vivre-ensemble.
“Anti-Semitism is a threat to every value we hold dearly and we applaud the City of Montreal for today’s motion. Montreal can and must do better in the fight against anti-Semitism on our streets and online.”
