Montreal cop suspended over falsifying ticket

A Montreal Police officer has been suspended for 15 days for falsifying a parking ticket.
Agent Pierre-Olivier Guilbault was found guilty of contravening the Quebec Police Code of Ethics, for a 2015 parking infraction authorized under his name, but witnessed, filed and submitted by another cop. The Police Ethics Commission accused him of having contributed to the drafting and serving of a statement of offense that he knew to be false.
Guilbault, a young officer with two years’ experience had reportedly felt pressured to meet ticketing quotas, and fellow officer Marie-Ève Lamoureux offered to help him increase his performance. On the night of February 6, 2015, while patrolling alone, Lamoureux noticed a vehicle badly parked at the curb and communicated with Guilbault, who gave her his password so that she could write the infraction in his name and indicated that both noted the violation. About 30 minutes later Guilbault passed the scene on route back to his station at shift's end and observed the violation without stopping.
The station supervisor at the time was on patrol when she saw Lamoureux investigating the vehicle, and was surprised, because police working solo at night ensure police presence and assist colleagues as needed, wrote administrative Judge Sylvie Séguin. “They are not prohibited from issuing tickets to parked automobiles, but they have no obligation to do so.”
Two nights later, the supervisor was told by two other officers that Lamoureux boasted of her actions to increase Guilbault’s performance. Paquette verified the infraction with the ticket database and discovered the ruse. Once confronted, both Lamoureux and Guilbault admitted their mistakes and the statement of offense was cancelled.
The judge noted Guilbault’s clean record but also the seriousness of the misconduct, that he breached his obligation to act with probity. “The police enjoy considerable powers that can lead to significant impact on the lives of citizens.” Knowingly creating a false document or an inaccurate document, is “no question of error or technical fault, the behavior is voluntary and intentional.”
“The consequences of presenting an inaccurate or false statement of offense are not trivial for the citizen since it is the starting point of a penal prosecution… This attestation is presumed be made under oath... The report is a legal document and not just paper.”
She also noted that Guilbault claimed he felt pressured but did not consult or seek help or advice. “He complained about it to colleagues and did not hesitate to accept a proposal incompatible with the performance of his duties. He thought it was a good idea.” Even today, she wrote, “he sees this episode as ‘a choice that was offered to him’,” and “does not yet appreciate the seriousness of the misconduct.”
It was also revealed that the two officers that reported the act were subject to intimidation in the form of harassing text messages. Guilbault apologized but did not participate in the acts of intimidation and did not know who sent the messages. However, he still had a duty wrote Séguin: “He couldn't ignore them and could have made an appeal to his colleagues for calm. He made a serious mistake and missed a good opportunity to positively influence their community.”
Guilbault’s counsel suggested a suspension of two unpaid days, while the prosecutor suggested 15-20 days. Lamoureux already admitted responsibility and agreed with the recommendation of a 10-day suspension.
The judge, who included a quote from Churchill – “Where there is great power, there is great responsibility”– rejected the defense’s argument that the cop’s short experience should be considered, saying it was not an “administrative blunder” but an ethical fault. She also rejected the notion that there was an absence of intention to harm the motor vehicle owner as a mitigating factor. “Rather, there was an absence of reflection, judgment and probity. One thing is certain, the officer's behavior harmed the image of police forces.”
