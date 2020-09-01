Montreal community pays tribute virtually to Jewish veterans, war fallen

The Montreal community paid tribute in a pre-Jewish holiday ceremony, virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic, to Canada's Jewish war dead and veterans.
As part of the remote ceremony, wreaths were laid at the Baron de Hirsch Cemetery’s military section on De La Savane.
Larry Rosenthal has been organizing the tribute for the last several years in tribute to his brother, gunner William Guy Rosenthal, who was killed in action in Sicily on July 25, 1943. The virtual ceremony was put together by Federation CJA.
"We can be proud of the Jewish members of the Canadian Armed Forces, and we recognize the devotion of all members of the armed forces, whatever their faith," Rosenthal told the ceremony. "We are heartbroken that so many young men and women were killed in action — they left us way before their time. We must be proud of them — they had a dream for peace."
"We want to remember them, and to allow them to affect us and inspire us," said Rabbi Moishe New of the Montreal Torah Center.
"We commemorate the lives of fallen soldiers in a Jewish way, in a way that is important to us as a Jewish community," said Federation CJA CEO Yair Szlak. "To remember the close to 600 souls who sacrificed their lives, fighting for our freedom, for our freedom to have a Jewish community here in Montreal, for our freedom to live as citizens of the world and for our freedom to commemorate them today."
The Honourable Lawrence MacAulay, Canada's Veterans Affairs Minister, said the legacy of Jewish Canadians in the Armed Forces is "a long and proud one.
"This year, the 75th anniversary of the end of the Second World War, we're reminded of that history," he added. "More than 17,000 Jews stepped forward between 1939 and 1945. They came from all walks of life to serve in every branch of the military, and for many, it was intensely personal. Jewish Canadians played a vital role in helping defeat a regime that had claimed the lives of more than six million Jews."
Israeli Consul General David Levy said that throughout the 20th century, "Canadian armed forces played a vital role in promoting peace and security in the world, and among those who enlisted were a proportionally high number of Canadian Jews. This bravery and willingness to keep Canadians safe paved the way for the Jewish community to keep its ties within Canadian society and led to Jewish leadership roles for years to come."
Rabbi Reuben Poupko of the Centre for Israel and Jewish Affairs (CIJA) said "decades have passed since World War II, since blood was shed in defense of this country, in defense of democracy and freedom and pluralism. But those sacrifices continue to shape our lives and inform how we live."
Côte St. Luc Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said the Canadian Jewish soldiers who enlisted "knew the evil that was befalling the Jews of Europe. These young soldiers were heading towards the last place on Earth a Jew wanted to be. While European Jews were trying to flee to places like Canada, these young soldiers were heading into the fight."
Hampstead Mayor William Steinberg said it is sad "some people complain about the sacrifices we must make because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The loss of life is terrible, and I have great admiration for our front line workers fighting this disease.
"But for the rest of us to talk about sacrifices is simply wrong. The young Jewish men and women who volunteered to fight in World War II made real sacrifices. They knew what awaited them if they were captured, and still they volunteered."
Other speakers included Allan Levine, president of the Brigadier Frederick Kisch Branch 97 of the Royal Canadian Legion; Colonel Alain Cohen, who grew up in Côte St. Luc and served in Afghanistan; Rabbi Zushe Silberstein, Director of Chabad Chabanel; B'nai Brith Canada CEO Michal Mostyn; Dorothy Zalcman Howard, President of the Montreal Holocaust Museum; Elyse Rosen, CEO of the Sylvan Adams YM-YWHA; and Rabbi Saul Emanuel, Executive Director of the Jewish Community Council of Montreal.
