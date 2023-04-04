Several community leaders gathered Tuesday April 4 to denounce the recent defacing of the storied 124-year-old Bagg Street Synagogue with swastikas.
The gathering was organized by B'nai Brith Canada.
“We want to thank the neighbours and community organizations from across Montreal who have rallied to express their solidarity with us,” said Sam Sheraton, who spoke on behalf of the congregation. "This was a vile hate crime, and it is traumatic. Our shul does not have security cameras. We ask anyone who might have information that will aid in the apprehension of the person or person responsible to come forward.”
Sheraton was the one who first discovered the hate symbols this past March 27, alerted the police and B'nai Brith and made sure the graffiti was removed quickly.
B’nai Brith officials wrote to Mayor Valérie Plante and the Montreal council called for more to be done against increasing antisemitic incidents in Montreal. They also called on the city to restore, on Holocaust Remembrance Day, "the past practice of inviting the Jewish community to City Hall to read the names of victims as an act of remembrance and public education."
“B’nai Brith is also calling on the province to emulate Ontario, which has mandated that Holocaust education commence in elementary school,” said Marvin Rotrand, B’nai Brith’s National Director of its League for Human Rights. “Curriculum is currently being developed by the Ontario College of Teachers so that age-appropriate material can be taught in Grade 6 as of the 2023-2024 academic year. Ontario found that nearly 40 percent of students graduate with little knowledge of the Holocaust and are susceptible to Holocaust denial and distortion. Things are no different in Quebec."
Also on hand was Fo Niemi, executive director of CRARR.
“This despicable act of antisemitism shows the urgent need for all levels of government and civil society to take concrete actions to confront hate in all its forms," Niemi said. "In the coming weeks, we will bring together victims of hate crime, various vulnerable communities, the police and other agencies to develop a Montreal action plan to combat hate."
Farida Mohamed of the National Council of Muslim Women; Frantz Voltaire, President, Semaine d'actions contre le racisme; Sharon Nelson, Vice President of the Jamaica Association of Montreal and Bryant Chang, Vice President of the Chinese Association of Montreal also showed their solidarity with the Jewish community.
Mohamed said the Muslim community has also been subject to intolerance, as several mosques have been vandalized.
Nelson said that "hate has no place in this city."
