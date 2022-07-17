The Montreal Children's Hospital put out an alert on social media that it is not able to treat non-urgent cases in its emergency room.
"The Montreal Children's Hospital is currently experiencing a high volume of patients requiring hospitalization or critical care," the tweet says. "This increase puts a strain on emergency services, who need to care for patients waiting for a bed."
As a result, says the message, "we are currently unable to see patients whose condition is non-urgent (categories 4 and 5). We ask these patients to consult their doctor, go to a rapid access clinic or call Info-Santé at 8-1-1."
According to the Santé Montréal website, Priority 4 is "you don’t necessarily require immediate care, [such as a] minor allergic reaction)." Priority 5 is "your health problem isn’t serious and instead you should go to a medical clinic or CLSC — [problems such as] gastroenteritis [or] signs of a urinary infection."
