“Eleftheria i thanatos! Freedom or death!” This was the battle cry in the Greek struggle for independence n 1821. This past Sunday thousands of Montrealers gathered in Park Extension to celebrate the 202nd anniversary of Greek independence. Bands played, flags flew, drums roared and historic costumes were worn. Prime Minister Trudeau attended and Mayor Plante marched at his side. The Grand Marshal was Chris Skeete, Minister responsible for the Fight against Racism. The number of dignitaries and elected officials seemed to be a who’s who of Montreal and Quebec politics and filled the large reviewing stand. But they also reminded us how many great leaders the Greek community has contributed to our city, our province and our nation. Among them are The Hon. Sen. Leo Housakos former Speaker of the Senate, St.Laurent MP Emmanuella Lambropoulos , Pierrefonds-Roxboro Mayor Jim Beis, Mary Deros, city councillor and former Deputy Mayor of Montreal, City Council Vice-Chair Effie Giannou,Jimmy Zoubris, Special Counsel to the Mayor of Montreal and EMSB Director-General Nick Katalifos.
Also attending were Quebec Liberal leader Marc Tanguay, Lac St-Louis MP Francis Scarpaleggia, Mount Royal MP Anthony Housefather, St.Laurent MNA Marwah Rizqy, Mont-Royal-Outremont MNA Michelle Setlakwe, Ensemble Montreal leader Aref Salem, St.Laurent Mayor Alan DeSousa, St.Laurent councillor Vana Nazarian and Pierrefonds-Roxboro councillor Sharkie Tarakjian.
