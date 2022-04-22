Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur passes away at 70

Guy Lafleur, one of the most acclaimed hockey players of all time who dazzled fans with his speed on the ice, has passed away at the age of 70.
Lafleur's death took place just days after the passing of another hockey icon, Montrealer Mike Bossy. Lafleur was born in Thurso, Quebec, played for the Quebec Jr. Aces and Quebec Remparts, and made his reputation as a scorer with the latter team before joining the Canadiens in 1971.
Lafleur, known as "the Flower," was with the Canadiens in the 1970s and until 1985, when the team won five Stanley Cups.
According to media reports, the cause of his death is not known yet, but in the last three years, he had quadruple bypass heart surgery, lung surgery, and in 2020, a recurrence of lung cancer.
Lafleur had appeared at many Montreal events over the years, including Hampstead's 100th anniversary celebration.
