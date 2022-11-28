Montreal budget a disaster for demerged cities: Masella

More details will be released during the day Tuesday, but Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella provided a sobering preview at Monday night's town council meeting of the effect the City of Montreal 2023 budget will have on demerged municipalities in terms of the funds they pay for island-wide services.
"I have seen the budget and there is no hiding that it is extremely ugly for Montreal West and for all of the demerged towns," said Masellla, who is also president of the Association of Suburban Municipalities. "Because our evaluations have grown more than those in the Montreal [boroughs], our portion of agglomeration expenses has also grown more. The details will be made public tomorrow but there is no hiding that it is disastrous for the demerged towns."
Masella added that the town administration "went back to the drawing board to do what they can to minimize effects upon our residents but at one point, we have no more space left to cut without affecting services."
The Mayor told The Suburban that the situation for demerged cities is even worse than it was in December 2017 for the 2018 budget, when the town's contributed nine percent more than the previous year for agglomeration services like police, fire and public transit.
"It's uglier than ever," Masella said.
