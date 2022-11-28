Montreal West Mayor Beny Masella provided a sobering preview at Monday night's town council meeting of the effect the City of Montreal 2023 budget will have on demerged municipalities in terms of the funds they pay for island-wide services.
"I have seen the budget and there is no hiding that it is extremely ugly for Montreal West and for all of the demerged towns," said Masellla, who is also president of the Association of Suburban Municipalities (ASM). "Because our evaluations have grown more than those in the Montreal [boroughs], our portion of agglomeration expenses has also grown more. This is disastrous for the demerged towns."
Masella added that the town administration "went back to the drawing board to do what they can to minimize effects upon our residents but at one point, we have no more space left to cut without affecting services."
The Mayor told The Suburban that the situation for demerged cities is even worse than it was in December 2017 for the 2018 budget, when the town's contributed nine percent more than the previous year for agglomeration services like police, fire and public transit.
"It's uglier than ever," Masella said.
On Tuesday, the ASM denounced the "abusive increases in the 2023 financial framework tabled by the Montreal municipal administration" and called for an "immediate equitable adjustment of the distribution of the portion each municipality pays toward agglomeration services.
"Each year, when unveiling its financial framework, the Montreal Municipal Administration demonstrates its insensitivity to taxpayers and the population of suburban towns, but this time it goes beyond the limits," Masella stated. "With an eight percent increase in the quotes-parts (portion a municipality pays to the agglomeration) for the cities, while the increase for the city of Montreal is only 2.7 percent, the gap is widening dramatically. For the Mayors of [the demerged] cities, this is a thinly veiled insult to their citizens."
The ASM pointed out while the 15 demerged cities represent 12 percent of the population of the island of Montreal and 18 percent of the fiscal capacity as established by the rules put in place by the Quebec government, "in 2023 they will have to assume 32 percent of the total increase in Agglomeration spending for the entire island of Montreal. In addition, Montreal alone benefits from a credit of $18 million, which it obtains due to a redistribution of quotes-parts related to the new assessment roll.
"Thus, the City of Montreal is presenting an agglomeration expenditure budget for 2023 supposedly up by $100 million compared to the 2022 budget. However, the actual overall increase in this budget is instead $224.9 million, which represents an actual increase of 8.75% over Budget 2022, not 3.6%. Montreal presents the 2023 budget variances by including the non-recurring deficits for 2020 and 2021, which distorts the budget variations."
Masella said the ASM's member municipalities "have said for years that the current quotes-parts calculation process is undemocratic and perpetuates injustices against our citizens, who are held hostage. The municipal administration of Montreal and the government of Quebec must recognize the role of elected officials from demerged cities, and therefore invite them to take part in any decision that directly affects them."
The City of Côte St Luc released a statement Tuesday saying there will be a "higher than normal" tax increase for its property owners.
“It is clear that the Plante administration has taken advantage of the $18 million credit they are getting due to an unfair redistribution of quotes-parts related to the new valuation roll," Mayor Mitchell Brownstein said. "As a result, the actual increase in the operating expenses portion of the quotes-parts payments for CSL is 15.4 percent. We should have seen a five percent decrease in our payments as last year there was a $211 million one-time payment for the 2020 Agglo deficit. Unfortunately, the excessive Agglo expenses added to the effect of the new valuation roll will lead to a larger than normal tax increase, as we struggle to reduce our local budget without impacting services to residents.”
CSL councillor Steven Erdelyi said that Montreal "has created a structural deficit causing recurring deficits on an annual basis.
"Since the initial projections of the 2023 budget were presented in August, the increase in expenses for several items has doubled, tripled or quadrupled. This makes it very difficult, if not impossible, for the demerged cities to budget accurately.”
