Several Montreal boroughs are taking action to adopt bylaws that will block the ability to sell seniors’ homes onto the private market. This action comes as a result of the controversial sale of several senior homes, with over a dozen RPAs losing their status and being forced to sell or close since 2021. At least four seniors’ homes this year have already been forced to shut down or were converted into general apartment buildings. A group of 50 former residents from Résidence Mont-Carmel, which was sold in 2021, have taken action to bring the owners of the building to court after being told to move out of the building or pay more for fewer services. The group pointed out in Superior Court that the sale agreement signed by the owner states a clause that the building could not lose its status as an RPA.
84-year-old Constance Vaudrin has lived in Résidence Mont-Carmel for over five years and is part of the legal battle to hopefully give the building back its RPA status. Vaudrin says that seeing city officials take action has been encouraging, stating "We are hoping this will get to the government of Quebec, because this is where the laws are passed," Residents of Mont-Carmel are still waiting for a decision to be made following a recent court hearing in September.
Eleven Montreal boroughs have adopted bylaws to combat the sale of RPA buildings, including Lachine, Verdun, Plateau-Mont-Royal, Verdun, Mercier-Hochelaga-Maisonneuve, Villeray-Saint-MichelParc-Extension, South-West, and Côte-des-Neiges-Notre-Dame-de-Grâce. The Rivière-des-Prairies-Pointe-aux-Trembles, Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie, and Ahuntsic-Cartierville boroughs are currently in the process of adopting bylaws of a similar effect to protect RPA’s. According to the Mayor of Lachine Maja Vodanovic, "For us it's very important that the elderly that are in our borough, that live in Montreal, are able to stay," doubling down on passing the bylaws, she stated, “We don't want them to be put out in the streets by promoters that want to make more money by building condos."
In August of this year, the Montreal city council unanimously voted on adopting a motion to further protect RPA by requiring the Quebec Government to impose a one-year suspension before being able to convert RPAs into private apartment buildings.
