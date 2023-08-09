Montreal-born Senator Hugh Segal passes away

Former Conservative Senator Hugh Segal, originally from Montreal, passed away Wednesday at the age of 72.
The news came on Twitter (now X) Wednesday night from Graham Fox of communications company Navigator, who posted, "Canadian politics has lost its happiest warrior tonight. Hugh Segal's lifelong call for decency in our politics is at once a look back at what was, and a hope for what can be."
Other notables reacted as well. Former Prime Minister Stephen Harper’s Foreign Affairs Minister John Baird posted, "Hugh Segal was a remarkable Canadian. I was so privileged to work with him on Commonwealth renewal. He was a fighter and his voice will be missed in our country. So honoured to have counted him as a friend. May his memory be a blessing."
Segal was chief of staff to former Prime Minister Brian Mulroney, a Senator from 2005 to 2014 and Master of Massey College from 2014 to 2019. He was also a political strategist, author and media commentator.
Segal wrote that he was inspired regarding politics after a visit by then-Prime Minister John Diefenbaker to United Talmud Torah in Montreal in 1962. Later, after graduating from the University of Ottawa, he was an aide to then-Progressive Conservative leader Robert Stanfield, while still in university, during the Trudeau era. After two unsuccessful federal election tries in the Ottawa Centre riding in 1972 and 1974, he became a senior aide to Ontario Progressive Conservative Premier Bill Davis, becoming a Deputy Minister for that provincial government at the age of 29.
Segal ran in 1998 for the leadership of the federal PCs and came second to Joe Clark, who he supported. He was appointed a Senator by Prime Minister Paul Martin and retired to join Massey College, where he was Master until 2019.
