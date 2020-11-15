Montreal's blue collar workers voted overwhelmingly Saturday to approve a mandate for pressure tactics, including a possible general strike, by a 97.2 percent vote.
The vote took place following a socially distanced emergency meeting at the Royalmount drive-in theatre in Town of Mount Royal, in which 15 minutes of details relative to their collective agreement were shown on the venue's screen all day from 7 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.
According to media reports, members of Syndicat des cols bleus regroupés de Montréal (CUPE) 31 have been without a contract for the last three years, and that of the union's 5,000 members, 2,846 took part in the vote.
