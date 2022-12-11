Montreal wants to make street crossings safer for all residents, specifically persons with a disability and seniors, and the city’s transport and public works commission is seeking input. A variety of sessions over the next six months will gather opinions from people in person and online .
The consultation document Street Crossings: Universal Accessibility Measures and Active Mobility (in French) will be presented during a public information session. Wednesday, January 18, from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the council chamber of city hall. The public session will be livestreamed and archived at ville.montreal.qc.ca/traverseedesrues. The presentation will be followed by a question period. To take part, you can register via the online form or onsite, as of 6:30 p.m.
You can share your views on the subject in the following ways:
Present an opinion to the committee during public hearings scheduled for Tuesday, March 14 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. (by videoconference), and Monday, March 27, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. (in person in the council chamber.) You must register to present an opinion. To register, fill out the online form or call 514 872-3000. Registration deadline is Monday, February 27 at 5 p.m.
You can also submit an opinion by mail or in person at:
Service du greffe
Commission sur le transport et les travaux publics
155, rue Notre-Dame Est
Montréal (Québec) H2Y 1B5
You can also email comments to commissions@montreal.ca
Written opinions, or opinions in audio or video files, must be submitted no later than Friday, March 31, 2023. Finally, you can complete the online questionnaire or share your experiences using the tools available on https://www.makingmtl.ca/streetcrossings
The committee will publicly present and adopt its recommendations during a final public meeting.
On Wednesday, May 10, 2023, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. The public session will be livestreamed and archived and the draft recommendations and form for submitting a question or comment will be available on the day of the meeting as of 9 a.m. at ville.montreal.qc.ca/traverseedesrues.
