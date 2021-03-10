Canada’s medical community is uncertain of the risks or benefits of medications taken by more than 75 percent of pregnant women, and a Montreal researcher is leading a study on their use by expectant mothers in Canada, analyzing 22 years of data from five provinces.
Université de Montréal professor (Pharmacy) Anick Bérard and her research team at the affiliated Sainte-Justine hospital will gather and analyze data collected on over four million pregnancies in Quebec, Ontario, Manitoba, Saskatchewan and Alberta since 1998.
The team will also establish a surveillance system to rapidly and accurately identify epidemiologic signals to help policymakers better evaluate risks and benefits of women taking medications during pregnancy. The new research infrastructure will be called the Canadian Mother-Child Cohort (CAMCCO) and will develop five provincial cohorts for researchers and the surveillance system for decision-makers.
An expert in pregnancy and depression, Bérard has previously established links between antidepressants and birth defects, low birth weight, gestational hypertension, miscarriages and autism.
This “vital study” will fill a major “knowledge gap,” said the funding body Canada Foundation for Innovation (CFI), since “more than 75 per cent of pregnant women take medications for which we do not know the risks or benefits to mother or baby…This study will inform the revision of health guidelines and policies to improve how we use and prescribe medications during pregnancy and childhood, leading to a healthier start in life for children and a healthier population.”
Bérard and her team received $1.2 million from the federal government and $1.8 million from partner organizations. The project is one of 102 from 60 Canadian universities, colleges and research hospitals awarded over $518 million in research grants through the CFI and announced this week.
The provincial cohorts, which could take three years to develop says Bérard, “will include billing, medical, hospital, birth certificate and sociodemographic data on approximately four million pregnant women, mothers and children. Having these data will be essential for studying rare adverse pregnancy outcomes such as birth defects.” The online surveillance platform is expected to go live this fall “and this summer we’ll start to see results regarding the risks and benefits of using opioids during pregnancy, maybe even of COVID-19 medications and vaccines.”
The plan also includes collecting data on lifestyle, smoking, alcohol use and folic acid use in representative samples of pregnant women within each province in order to estimate their impact on the research overall. “Our main focus now is medications and pregnancy, but by building pregnancy cohorts dating back almost a quarter-century we’ll also be able to study other medical interventions and uses as well as longer-term outcomes such as metabolic and rheumatic diseases and asthma, to name a few.”
Bérard says existing data are not readily organized for the purposes of research and must be standardized and harmonized. “That’s where CAMCCO comes in: once it’s completed, researchers will finally be able to carry out truly pioneering research on the use of medications during pregnancy and do so in a timely manner.” The project also includes investigators from McGill, the University of Ottawa, University of Manitoba, University of Saskatchewan and the University of Alberta, with collaborators from Health Canada and the U.S. Food & Drug Administration’s Sentinel Initiative. CAMCCO coordination and the surveillance platform will be based at Sainte-Justine.
