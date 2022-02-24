Montreal has requested an environmental assessment before the Bureau des audiences publiques en environnement (BAPE) for the long-awaited Cavendish extension.
Reports have been portraying this as an important step in the process of finally realizing the link between Côte St. Luc and St. Laurent, but Montrealers have heard of supposed progress, followed by false starts, several times in the past many years.
Also, according to recent media reports, actual work on the Cavendish link, which could include a bicycle path and tramway lanes, would not begin before 2027. Montreal mobility director Valérie Gagnon told the media that the BAPE studies would be complete in 2022-2023 and a final draft of the report would be completed in 2024-2025. Specific plans would be developed in 2025 and 2026, followed by the actual work in 2027.
The issue was also raised during the question period of the February CSL council meeting. Councillor Dida Berku said she and Mayor Mitchell Brownstein met with the Mayors of Côte des Neiges-NDG, St. Laurent and Town of Mount Royal, and the Montreal executive committee member responsible for the extension.
"Before the next council meeting, we're very hopeful that there will be a notice filed at the BAPE hearings [which has now been done], and once that notice is filed and becomes public, the public will be invited to give their opinions and pose their questions," Berku added. "We will certainly make that public when it happens, but we are making progress on this very important front."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.