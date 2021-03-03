Montreal area remains COVID red zone: Legault

The Greater Montreal area, including Laval and the South Shore, will remain a COVID red zone for the time being, Premier François Legault announced Wednesday.
On the other hand, Quebec City and the Eastern Townships, will go to orange starting March 8, meaning a 9:30 p.m. curfew, and gyms and restaurants can open in those areas.
But restaurants and gyms remain closed in the Montreal area and the curfew is still 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Also, students in primary schools still have to wear masks.
Legault said there have been decreases in cases and hospitalizations in recent weeks, but numbers stabilized and did not decrease in the last 10 days.
"We fear that the numbers [of cases and hospitalizations] could start to increase again, especially with the March break [this week] and the new UK variant," he added. "The vaccinations are going well, but we still have a few critical weeks ahead of us. We have to stay very careful, especially in the Greater Montreal area. So we must keep these regions in red zones."
Legault said there will be a coming announcement about the lifting of some restrictions regarding outdoor sports for all of Quebec. This will begin at schools on March 15.
"We will announce a [general] reopening plan for sports next week."
The Premier said Quebec is still "in a race against the clock.
"On one side, we have the variants and the effects of the March break, and on the other, the vaccinations. We definitely see the light at the end of the tunnel, and if we stick together, we can win. The measures will reduce the number of cases and end the lockdown. I thank you for your patience. We'll soon get out of this together."
