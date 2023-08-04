Montreal area home sales up on yearly basis: report

The Quebec Professional Association of Real Estate Brokers' July 2023 report says that the Montreal Census Metropolitan Area (CMA) has recorded "an increase in sales of residential properties on an annual basis" for the first time since June 2021.
As well, "for the first time since October 2022, the price of residential properties (all categories combined) recorded an upward variation on an annual basis."
The latest statistics are based on the real estate brokers’ Centris provincial database. The report also found, this past July, home sales in the area numbered 3,098, a one percent (45 in number) increase since July 2022.
"In addition to being comparable to 2022, this level of transactional activity was above the historical average for this time of year," the report says.
Charles Brant, the QPAREB's market analysis director, said that "after a disappointing month of June, transaction activity is picking up in the Montreal CMA.
"For the first time since the summer of 2021, it is the Island of Montreal that is pushing activity in the metropolis, driven by sales of small income properties and single-family homes. It is true that buyers particularly stayed away from these categories of more expensive properties last year at this period due to the sharp rise in interest rates. However, the recorded jump in sales brings activity back to a level that exceeds the historical average for a month of July on the island, all categories combined."
Brant added that some buyers are less affected by recent interest rate hikes.
"The majority of buyers currently in the market can count on income or equity from their real estate holdings, with values compared to last year. The many newcomers with immigration status allowing them to buy a property in Quebec are also joining the ranks of this category of buyers with good purchasing power. Finally, with regard to new buyers, the most affluent or the most determined are ready to take action, anticipating that interest rates will remain at high levels. They have adapted and are using multiple strategies. It could be the use of unconventional financing that dispenses with the stress test usually needed to obtain a mortgage. It could also be multiple buyers coming together to purchase a small income property. In some cases, rising rental income will help pay for the monthly mortgage payments.”
More specifically:
• "Sales of residential properties are developing according to three trends in the main metropolitan areas of the Montreal CMA. The North Shore (677 sales) and the South Shore (725 sales) of Montreal recorded respective declines of 13 per cent and two per cent in sales. Sales in Vaudreuil-Soulanges (132 sales) and Laval (285 sales) were slightly up by three per cent and five per cent, respectively. The Island of Montreal and Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, with 1,198 transactions and 81 transactions, both stand out with increases of 12 per cent and 23 per cent compared to the same period last year."
• "As for residential properties, condominiums were the only category to register a decline (-4 per cent) with sales reaching 1,130. There were 1,649 transactions of single-family homes, a rise of three per cent. Finally, with a total of 317 sales, small income properties stand out with an increase of 15 per cent compared to the same period last year."
• "Active listings recorded an increase during the month of July, i.e., 20 per cent more than a year ago to reach 14,820 listings in the Montreal CMA. This increase in listings was observed across all property categories. The single-family and condominium categories stand out with more marked respective increases of 24 per cent and 22 per cent. However, it is important to note that, in line with the trend recorded since the beginning of spring, the inventory of available properties is down compared to June (320 listings less than in June 2023)."
• "Transaction activity is stabilizing in a context of longer average selling times. The average selling time for small income properties was 71 days, 28 days more than the same period a year ago. Condominiums and single-family homes follow at 56 days and 46 days, respectively. This is 23 days longer for condominiums and 21 days longer for single-family homes.
• "The median price for plexes was $735,000 in July, down six per cent from a year ago. Median prices are stable in the condominium and single-family home categories. In fact, with a median price of $395,000, condominiums recorded no variation (0 per cent) for the period. Single-family homes sold for a median price of $555,000, a 1 per cent increase.
• "On an annual basis, the median prices for single-family homes in the main metropolitan areas of the Montreal CMA varied between +6 per cent and -4 per cent. Both Laval and the South Shore of Montreal saw a decline of four per cent. The drop in the median price was more modest for Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu (-2 per cent). The main metropolitan areas of the North Shore of Montreal (+1 per cent), Vaudreuil-Soulanges (+5 per cent) and the Island of Montreal (+6 per cent) stand out with rising median prices compared to a year ago."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.