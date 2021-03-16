Montreal-area COVID curfew at 9:30 p.m. starting March 17

The COVID-19 curfew for the Montreal area will be 9:30 p.m. to 5 a.m. starting March 17, advanced from 8 p.m., Premier François Legault announced Tuesday afternoon. On the day of the announcement, the amount of new COVID cases reached a new low for this year of 561.
Legault said he and public health officials evaluated the situation in all of Quebec, particularly after the early March spring break. "There was an increase in cases, but nothing dramatic," the Premier said. "And that is being offset by the vaccines. On the other hand, we're still concerned about the UK variants, and we see what is happening in Europe. Italy is going back into lockdown. We have to be prudent to avoid a third wave."
Legault said that, still, with the recent time change leading to days remaining light for a longer time in the day, he wants to enable Quebecers to take a walk in the early evening.
"But I repeat, our main concern is households, the shorter curfew is a temptation to visit friends in different homes — don't do that."
Legault also announced that:
• Beginning March 26, show venues can reopen.
• Also starting March 26, there will be a limit of 25 people allowed in religious institutions.
• It is expected that by mid-April, all those 65 and over who want to be vaccinated will have received their first dose; and that by June 24, all Quebecers who want to be vaccinated will have received their first dose.
"We will have a more positive summer, but not everything will be allowed."
• Regions like Côte Nord and the Gaspésie have become yellow zones, meaning no curfew.
In general, Legault said Quebec has to "proceed gradually.
"I understand Quebecers are fed up, I'm fed up, but we have to remain prudent."
The Premier also emphasized that all three approved vaccines — Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZenaca — are safe, notwithstanding some European countries halting AstraZenaca vaccines because of some blood clotting cases in Norway.
"I'd get any one of those vaccines tomorrow morning," Legault said, adding that as he is 63 years old, he wants to wait his turn to get the shot. "We're getting closer to the finishing line, we're almost there. The battle is not over, we have to stay cautious for the next few weeks."
