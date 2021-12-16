The independent Ombudsperson of the Montreal Roman Catholic Archdiocese, Marie Christine Kirouack, has received 75 formal complaints, including allegations of abuse dating back to the 1950s and some alleged abuses taking place over more than 10 years.
According to the report, her second of the year, the complaints were filed from May 5 to Nov. 30, 2021. Of the 75 complaints, 46 relate to abuse and 30 of those relate to sexual abuse "that took place from the 1950s to the present day."
Kirouack wrote that "since my last report, I have received again numerous calls from people who have suffered tremendously as a result of the abuse they suffered.. Listening to their suffering is an important part of the Ombudsman’s job."
She also reported that "two men told me of their fear of having children because of the abuse they suffered. They feared to become abusers themselves as if they were going to be haunted or even possessed by the spirit of their abuser.
"Fortunately, despite their fear, they both became fathers, although in the first case somewhat by accident, his wife’s pregnancy was not planned. Naturally, neither were abusive towards their offspring. This urban myth is tenacious. Only a minority of abused children will in turn abuse."
Some facts from the report:
• "The complaints received were related to psychological abuse, including abuse of power and misogyny; financial abuse; physical abuse; and sexual abuse.
"In the latter case, we find complaints that cover exhibitionism, pornography, unwanted sexual advances or proposals, group masturbation, being forced into performing fellatio or masturbation, the male version of tribadism, vaginal penetration and sodomy. In one case, the aggression was so violent that surgery was necessary."
• "In 10 of the complaints, investigations were recommended by the Advisory Committee and the majority of them are currently underway. Of this number, two final investigation reports were filed that concern sexual abuse. The reports find the possible commission of the alleged acts in one case and the probable commission in the other. In nine cases, a letter was sent to religious orders that were concerned, asking them for more information and, if necessary, to investigate. Some of these communities have been very proactive in our process, while others have been more off-putting."
• "Of the 43 persons targeted by complaints of abuse, 22 were members of a religious order, 18 members of the clergy, and three lay people, employees of religious orders."
• "The ages of the victims at the time of the abuse range from elementary school children to adults over 80 years old. It should be noted that in cases of repeated abuse, victims may fall into more than one age category."
• "The majority of sexual abuse complaints that have been received relate to assaults that took place in the 1950s and 1960s: 61.30%. As to the victims, their age at the time the abuse took place was: Ten years old and younger: 33.3%; 11 to 18 years old: 33.3%; From 19 to 30 years old: 10%; Over 30 years old : 23.30%.The abuses, whether sexual, physical or psychological perpetrated during the 1950s and 1960s were mainly committed by members of religious communities."
Other complaints included those related to COVID, including the requirement for a vaccine passport; the abuse of indigenous children in residential schools, and other categories.
"I hope this report will encourage more victims to file complaints," Kirouack concluded. "I assure them all in advance of my understanding of what they have lived or are still living."
