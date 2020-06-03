Montreal city council last week approved a six-year and five-month lease for the planned enlarged SPVM Station 9 at Westminster and Côte St. Luc Road in Côte St. Luc, effective from Sept. 1, 2020 to Jan. 31, 2027.
As first revealed by The Suburban last January, plans call for Station 9 and 11 on Somerled in NDG to merge and be located at the CSL location, angering residents and councils in the affected areas, particularly CSL, NDG and Hampstead.
Snowdon councillor Marvin Rotrand said the approval of the Station 9 lease “ends the existence of NDG station 11.
“The administration could give no further information about the possibility of a new sub-station in eastern NDG as per my proposal, but said it remained open to the idea to at least partially meet residents’ demands,” Rotrand added.
CDN-NDG Mayor Sue Montgomery and Councillor Lionel Perez have said there was no consultation and no data proving the new Station 9 would improve services.
During last week’s council meeting, “I indicated the May 5 information session did not provide any information other than an admission that the police station was in an inappropriate location and should have been more central,” Rotrand says. “I also pointed out the continued dissatisfaction of many of the NDG community groups with the process and the decision.”
CDN-NDG councillor Christain Arseneault, with Projét Montréal, has said that the merger is “being carried out with the objective of better meeting citizens’ needs with the modern resources available to the police.”
