Montreal appoints first Anglo fire chief since 1933

Richard Liebmann, who started his career as a volunteer paramedic and later director in Côte St. Luc’s Emergency Measures Service (EMS) and firefighter at that city’s former fire department, has been appointed Montreal’s new fire chief by the Montreal Executive Committee.
The Côte St. Luc resident is the first native anglophone fire chief since 1933 and the first Jewish head of the department as well. Liebmann told the media that one of his first priorities will be to add more diversity into the department, which has mostly white personnel.
Liebmann has been interim fire chief since this past February, replacing Bruno Lachance, who became fire chief in 2017.
“Since the very beginning of the pandemic, Mr. Liebmann has done a remarkable job of managing the Montreal Fire Department and coordinating civil security in the agglomeration,” stated Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante. “His extensive knowledge of the department’s operations as well as his many years of experience in the field of public safety make him the ideal candidate to continue the work begun in a very exceptional context.”
Alex Norris, chairman of Montreal’s Public Safety Commission, welcomed Liebmann’s nomination.
“He is the perfect person to ensure the efficient management and continuity of operations of the department, one of the largest fire safety services in North America,” he said.
The City of Montreal’s announcement points out that Liebmann has more than 35 years of experience in emergency services, including 27 years with the Montreal fire department.
Liebmann also established the largest first responder fire service in Quebec, and has been the recipient of the Firefighters’ Medal for Distinguished Service and the Medal for Distinguished Service for Emergency Medical Services from the Governor General of Canada.
CSL Mayor Mitchell Brownstein offered congratulations as well, on Facebook.
