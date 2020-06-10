Montreal agglomeration should extend tax payment deadline: CSL councillor

Côte St. Luc councillor Mitch Kujavsky says he and other local elected officials agree that the Montreal island-wide agglomeration should extend the second installment property tax payment deadline to September, because of COVID-19, as the City of Montreal has done.
Kujavsky and the City of Côte St. Luc were responding to residents on the city’s CSL Ideas Facebook page, who noted the City of Montreal’s delay and asked why CSL could not do the same.
“The city doesn’t plan to change the deadline,” says the official City of CSL reply. “About half of all the property taxes we collect is sent to the Agglomeration of Montreal for island-wide services, such as police and fire. As of today, the Agglomeration of Montreal has not changed our deadline to pay.”
Kujavsky replied that “your elected officials very much agree with you that the Agglo should extend our deadline to September. However, until they do, we simply can’t extend the deadline for CSL residents. There are ongoing discussions with Montreal, I remain hopeful.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.