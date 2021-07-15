Montreal Ysabella Hazan, one of the speakers at the May 16 pro-Israel downtown rally that was followed by violence by pro-Palestinian activists and ugly social media threats against her, spoke last week at the "NO FEAR: A rally in solidarity with the Jewish people" demonstration in front of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. Hazan said the attendees "represent the dream of so many before us, Jewish survival.
"My name is Ysabella Hazan and I am a proud Jew. I am the descendant of Jews who chose to preserve their Jewish identity. Because they risked their lives to be Jews, I am here! This is the story of the Jew." Hazan added that her family is "among 850,000 Mizrachi Jews who fled the Middle East and North Africa because of Jew hatred. "We were dhimmis, second-class citizens fleeing for survival. This is the universal story of the Jew, one of resilience, survival and commitment to Jewish life." Hazan told the crowd that Jew hatred has "plagued every generation and corner of the globe.
"I am angry that in 2021, it is no different. I am angry that, in Montreal, my friend had to plead for her life as she was cornered in an alley by eight racist men! I am angry that in Los Angeles, Jews are attacked at restaurants and I am angry that Jews in New York are beaten on the streets! I am angry that in France, Sarah Halimi's murderer walks free! I am angry Israeli children run for bomb shelters, praying for a tomorrow! I am angry Jewish and Israeli institutions are vandalized, with no condemnation from officials. I am angry a rabbi was stabbed and held at gunpoint in America in 2021!"
Hazan added that she is also angry at the "current surge in anti-Jewish violence across the globe — the scale, the severity of the attacks speak for themselves!So too does the silence from the world! The world continues to turn a blind eye to the oldest hatred, which once again leaves a stain on the global conscience!"
Hazan said there are people who ask, "where is God?But where are the people?!" for which she received loud applause. "Where our our allies?! Why is the slogan 'never again' valid and unquestioned for all movements and causes, yet dismissed for the people who this promise was intended to protect — the Jewish people?! Why?!
"'Never again' is now! It is not a mere slogan, it is a call to action, and united here today, Jews and allies, we are the call to action! The most powerful Jewish resistance is to be proud of our ancient traditions, culture and peoplehood, originating from the Land of Israel," Hazan told the rally. "Our earned Jewish identity and love for Israel is forever embedded in our souls, because Israel's right to exist is the Jewish right to exist!"
Other notable speakers were conservative pundit Meghan McCain and Chabad-Lubavitch Rabbi Shlomo Noginsky, who as Hazan noted, was stabbed in Boston July 1 and is still recovering from his wounds. Also speaking was Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who was the first to alert police to the 2018 Tree of Life synagogue in Pittsburgh, during which 11 worshippers were killed. Elisha Wiesel, son of Holocaust survivor and Nobel Peace Laureate Elie Wiesel, helped plan the rally.
