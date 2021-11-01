Montpetit out of Liberal caucus over harassment allegations

Liberal health critic and Maurice-Richard MNA Marie Montpetit has been booted from the Liberal caucus over allegations of psychological harassment. According to a report in La Presse, Quebec Liberal leader Dominique Anglade received a written complaint against Montpetit along with other allegations suggesting that the MNA used vulgar language, treated political staff as incompetent and more.
The move comes just a couple of days after Montpetit criticized former health minister and caucus colleague Gaetan Barrette’s tweet last week that suggested Quebecers be wary of promises by Quebec's family physicians’ federation, something Montpetit cited as unhelpful during a period in which the governing CAQ is setting to get heavy-handed with what they say are underperforming family doctors. For his part, Barrette lost his Treasury and Intergovernmental relations critic roles.
La Presse obtained testimonies from political staffers who claimed they were psychologically harassed by Montpetit, some of the allegations going back to her days as a minister in the previous Liberal government, with four people alleging she had harassed them psychologically.
In a letter to La Presse, Montpetit said “I have always placed respect at the heart of my professional relationships. I will review the allegations and I intend to actively collaborate in any investigation or verification in order to set the record straight and defend my reputation."
