Montgomery wins case against city

Sue Montgomery has won her legal battle with the city of Montreal.
Superior Court Justice Bernard Synnott ruled that the city erred in blocking Montgomery’s chief of staff Annalisa Harris from contacting borough officials. However the judgment also mentioned that though Montgomery did nothing illegal her treatment of borough director-general Stephane Plante was inappropriate.
Synnott rejected the city’s demand for a permanent injunction maintaining the directives and instead ordered the city, its managers, representatives and employees to immediately cease its orders blocking Montgomery’s chief of staff from communicating with bureaucrats.
The case revolves around the interactions between Montgomery, borough director-general Stéphane Plante, and Harris.
Last year, Montgomery requested an investigation after she felt blocked by employees in efforts to secure information on various borough files, which resulted in an investigation determining that Harris had harassed senior borough directors. Montgomery was blocked from even seeing the report by city controller-general Alain Bond that recommended she dismiss Harris.
Montgomery refused, saying she would never dismiss an individual without any kind of evidence or due process, not only because of the injustice of doing so, but because it could leave the borough open to legal action. Montgomery was ejected from Projet Montréal and blocked from viewing the report’s alleged proof, until she fought in court to examine it and rejected the allegations outright.
Harris was effectively blocked from contacting any bureaucrat, and in February, Montgomery told borough council that Valérie Plante told her point blank that the “report is bullshit” but insisted she fire Harris anyway, reportedly offering her a position within the party.
The ruling also affirmed that Montgomery is the duly designated authority to make these firing decisions according to city policies.
