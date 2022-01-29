Montgomery vindicated

Sue Montgomery said it all along: the city acted inappropriately and her reputation as damaged as a result of it.
The former Côte des Neiges–Notre Dame de Grâce borough mayor who was charged and convicted of ethics breaches by the Quebec Municipal Commission, was vindicated by a Quebec Superior Court ruling overturning commission judgments that found her guilty and ordered her suspension from office just before last November's municipal elections.
The suspension was stayed pending her appeal, allowing her to continue campaigning in the borough where she was first elected as a Projet Montréal mayor. The case centred around the acrimony between Montgomery’s chief of staff Annalisa Harris and Borough Director Stéphane Plante, and Montgomery’s refusal to dismiss Harris on the order of Montreal Mayor Valérie Plante and city comptroller Alain Bond.
In February 2020 Montgomery won a court judgement that said her chief of staff was wrongly blocked from communicating with top bureaucrats, and famously told a borough council meeting that Valérie Plante knew the charges of harassment brought against Harris were “bullshit.”
“This Superior Court of Quebec judgement shows beyond any doubt that the City of Montreal and the Quebec Municipal Commission colluded to hobble a borough mayor four months before an election,” Montgomery told The Suburban Saturday. “This co-ordinated attack on my reputation hurt me personally and professionally. However, the next generation of politicians can take solace that this ruling from the highest court in Quebec provides jurisprudence to fight back should bureaucrats try to obstruct them in their duties as an elected representative of the people.”
Last March she called it curious that “there were several delays and the (commission suspension) announcement comes just before elections.” She maintained that the case harmed her reputation and her electoral prospects, which a Superior Court judge agreed with in his ruling released Friday.
Montgomery’s resolute defense of Harris and her challenge of downtown’s authority in the case (and her attack on Bill 96) earned her a hearty endorsement from noted constitutional lawyer Julius Grey as a politician that Montreal needs: “Mostly due to her originality and her power to dissent and not be railroaded when she believes something she stands for.” The former journalist finished fourth in the borough after leading it for four years.
Montgomery said on Facebook Saturday morning that she was “challenging the fact that powerful bureaucrats run the city, not the elected officials, and these victories at superior court prove I was right.” There was no due process and no justice, she said. “It was a witch-hunt, plain and simple. And it is happening to elected officials (mainly women) across the province. This, I hope, will be the start of a revolutionary change in governance in Quebec. The people are in charge.” At her last appearance at council Montgomery told residents and fellow councillors that change will only come when there is a change in top management.
Last March Montgomery launched an appeal for an independent review “into the botched investigation conducted by comptroller general Alain Bond and his contempt for city policies,” saying Valérie Plante abdicated her responsibilities as mayor to put an end to illegal conduct by some officials.
The municipal commission has the right to appeal the case, and in the meantime, "Yes" she says, I’m suing.”
